Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDS opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $41.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

