Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.57. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenax Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 34,903 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $52,703.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 259,604 shares of company stock valued at $378,071. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.45% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

