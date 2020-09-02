Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

