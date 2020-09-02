Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,361 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 211,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

PHB opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.