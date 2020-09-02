Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,515 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 137.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

SABR opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.66. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

