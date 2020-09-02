Amalgamated Bank Sells 13,347 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 34.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,347 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

In other Cloudera news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Cloudera Inc has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.