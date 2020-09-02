Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 24.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 46.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

NYSE ADC opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

