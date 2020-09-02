Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,371 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Black Hills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 34.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 31.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 26.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 836,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 172,753 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other Black Hills news, CEO Linden R. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,048.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

