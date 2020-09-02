Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GAP were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 45,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 2,848.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in GAP by 190.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 117.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

GPS opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.52. Gap Inc has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gap Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

