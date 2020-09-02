Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,454 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of THS opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $59.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.