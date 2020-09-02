Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,835 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 795,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 841,565 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 216,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.30. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.