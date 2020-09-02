Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CONMED were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CONMED by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CNMD opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

