Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 33.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $674,340. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.