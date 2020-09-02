HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $19,551,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,343,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 119,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $289,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,161 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

DLB stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

