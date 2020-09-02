PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter worth $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.09 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

