PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 14,813 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 1,112.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 294.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $64,349.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,157,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,921,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,964. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.65. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $38.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.54%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

