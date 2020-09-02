NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $562.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work from home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues by $100 million. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $520.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $461.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $475.30.

Shares of NVDA opened at $552.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $163.25 and a 52-week high of $559.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total value of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,723 shares of company stock worth $129,724,586. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

