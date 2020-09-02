PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,845 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 144,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,156,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

