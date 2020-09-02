Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

AVNS stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.14, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

