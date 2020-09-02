Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $742.44

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $742.44 and last traded at $741.57, with a volume of 521249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $730.84.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. OTR Global downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $679.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total value of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,119 shares of company stock worth $30,613,333. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

