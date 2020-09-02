salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 19,848 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total transaction of $5,379,403.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,800.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $281.25 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $281.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.37 and its 200 day moving average is $178.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $135,252,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 464,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $86,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 43.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,902,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $356,158,000 after acquiring an additional 575,002 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in salesforce.com by 143.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 311,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $58,413,000 after acquiring an additional 183,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

