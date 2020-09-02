Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sitime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Get Sitime alerts:

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. Sitime has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -119.37.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Sitime will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 6,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $456,673.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,555,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,634,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sitime in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sitime in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sitime in the first quarter valued at about $5,318,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sitime in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sitime in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.