Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sitime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. Sitime has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -119.37.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Sitime will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 6,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $456,673.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,555,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,634,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sitime in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sitime in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sitime in the first quarter valued at about $5,318,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sitime in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sitime in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Analyst Recommendations for Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Cardinal Health Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Cardinal Health Inc
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Sabre Corp
Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Sabre Corp
Amalgamated Bank Sells 13,347 Shares of Cloudera Inc
Amalgamated Bank Sells 13,347 Shares of Cloudera Inc
Agree Realty Co. Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Agree Realty Co. Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,371 Shares of Black Hills Corp
Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,371 Shares of Black Hills Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report