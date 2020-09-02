Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Therese Tucker Sells 144,400 Shares

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $90.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -127.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $94.06.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Blackline in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackline in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Blackline by 285.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

