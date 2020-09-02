Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) COO Harpal Gill Sells 15,000 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) COO Harpal Gill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $1,047,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,779.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FN opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $76.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

