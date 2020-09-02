PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,271 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 197.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $721,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

