New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.79 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period.

USPH stock opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $104,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,650.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $646,466. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

