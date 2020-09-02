Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) COO Gary B. Langfitt Sells 1,439 Shares

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $56,797.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CASS opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $60.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12,006.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 876,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after buying an additional 868,910 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 65.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 566,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 224,199 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 29.8% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 550,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 126,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 101.0% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 254,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 127,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.