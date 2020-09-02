QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.87.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $122.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

