GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $5.39

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $6.21. GameStop shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 6,993 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GME. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in GameStop by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

