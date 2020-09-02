PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,179,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,640,000 after buying an additional 1,388,885 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PVH by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after buying an additional 514,263 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,643,000 after buying an additional 456,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after buying an additional 304,146 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

