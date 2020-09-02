Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of MAXIMUS worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MAXIMUS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MAXIMUS by 13.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in MAXIMUS by 22.4% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 111,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in MAXIMUS by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.89.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

