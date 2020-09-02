Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sunrun by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $165,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,235,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,334,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,432,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,821.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.72.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

