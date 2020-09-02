Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $237,000 in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.12. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

