Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Toro by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $363,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TTC opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.83.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

