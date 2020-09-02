Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 140,804 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,804 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Brink’s worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Brink’s by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,030,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,910,000 after acquiring an additional 705,142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Brink’s by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,301,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,241,000 after buying an additional 473,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Brink’s stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brink’s will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

