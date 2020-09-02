Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 30.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 538,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,111,000 after purchasing an additional 331,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 981,988 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,382. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $184.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $195.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

