Zacks: Analysts Expect AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $55.38 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 50.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

