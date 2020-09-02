Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $240,000 Investment in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Hill-Rom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

