Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.85 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €5.85 ($6.88) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 32.29% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.48 ($8.80).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR:LHA opened at €8.64 ($10.16) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 52-week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.38.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.