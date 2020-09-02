Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.85 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €5.85 ($6.88) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 32.29% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.48 ($8.80).

ETR:LHA opened at €8.64 ($10.16) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 52-week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.38.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

