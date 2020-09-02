PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,758,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 288.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 613.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 106.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 76,887 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director John C. Gerspach acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

NYSE:ADS opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

