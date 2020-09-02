Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $126.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

