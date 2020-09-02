Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 62,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,030.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 183,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 95,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

