Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,377 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $170.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average is $131.50. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $176.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.