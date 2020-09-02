Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 84,890 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,671,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.37.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

