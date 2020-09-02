Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 185,900 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 185,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.56% of Cabot worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cabot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Cabot by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 3.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cabot by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBT. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.72. Cabot Corp has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.22 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

