Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,916 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after purchasing an additional 289,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $287.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.39. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $291.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.88.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $10,359,781. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

