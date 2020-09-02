Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of FMC worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 3,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.35.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

