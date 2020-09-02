Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.83 Million Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,197 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTUS opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTUS shares. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

