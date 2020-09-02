Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,352 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Global Net Lease worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 185,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Aegis decreased their price target on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

GNL stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.