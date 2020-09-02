Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 114.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

